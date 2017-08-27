White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico says wrist already feeling better

Injuries have been a persistent concern for the White Sox, but the good news is that most of them of late haven’t been serious.

That’s the case for Nicky Delmonico, who was sidelined Saturday with pain in his right wrist.

Delmonico was already better on Sunday, saying his 10-day absence was ‘‘precautionary.’’

‘‘It’s just precautionary and we’re trying to get it back healthy,’’ he said. ‘‘It feels good. It feels a lot better than the last two days.’’

Nicky Delmonico is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 16. | Mark J. Terrill/AP

Delmonico, who had an historic hitting introduction with the Sox, said he felt discomfort swinging during the game Friday, then felt it again during batting practice Saturday.

‘‘It just didn’t feel right. I got it x-rayed and [had an] MRI,’’ he said, both results negative.

Delmonico is hitting .307 with six home runs in 22 games in this his rookie season. He is the first player in franchise history to hit six homers in his first 19 career games.

‘‘Nothing I can do but try to treat it as much as I can and get ready to get back out there,’’ he said.

Learning anew

Veteran starter James Shields, who opens Tuesday’s series at Minnesota, has seen good results from a different arm slot in his delivery.

Shields in August has thrown 23 1/3 innings allowing 20 hits and 11 earned runs in four starts compared to July when he threw 25 innings, gave up 36 hits and 25 earned runs in five starts.

‘‘I think he’s growing more and more confident with his new angle and arm slot,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. ‘‘He’s obviously seeing success. He’s forcing a lot more ground balls, a lot less fly balls. He’s able to go a little deeper into ballgames, which helps in any place not having the bullpen stressed too often.

‘‘He’s a competitor with a competitor’s edge. You can never sell him short, and he’s kind of reinvented himself. You have to give him all the credit in the world to be creative and find things that might help him to continue to be productive.’’

By the numbers

Jose Abreu had a career-tying 35th double of the season Sunday. His career numbers against the Tigers: .342 average, 15 home runs, 19 doubles, two triples and 43 RBI.

Matt Davidson’s third inning homer was the 23rd of the season but first since July 31 against Toronto. He was on the disabled list from Aug. 4 to Friday with a right wrist contusion. The Sox are 17-6 in games in which Davidson homers.

‘‘It was good to be back out there, hit another home run and have another win,’’ Davidson said. ‘‘Swinging and missing feels fine [with the wrist]. I had a little check swing today and that felt fine.

‘‘There’s soreness, but there’s no more pain. That’s something I can deal with.’’

The Sox will have only one remaining off day after Monday’s respite. The play a brief three-game road trip to Minnesota this week before returning for a 10-game homestand.