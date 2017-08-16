White Sox — not Cubs — have most satisfied fan base in Chicago

Winning the World Series apparently doesn’t equal fan satisfaction.

The White Sox — not the fans of the World Series champion Cubs — have the most satisfied fans in Chicago, according to the 2017 J.D. Power Fan Experience Study.

The team’s performance on the field, in addition to fan loyalty and image, did not factor in the ranking, which helps the bottom-dwelling Sox and hurts the reigning champion Cubs.

The Sox scored the highest in four of seven factors, and came in first overall in fan satisfaction followed by the Fire, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and finally the Bears.

The study rates the overall fan satisfaction on seven factors: seating area and game experience, security and ushers, leaving the game, arriving at the game, food and beverage, ticket purchase and souvenirs and merchandise.

The Sox knocked off the Fire, who had the most satisfied fans in 2016.