White Sox on cusp of worst July in franchise history

The White Sox flirted with a .500 record for the first month of the season, but the reality of a rebuilding campaign has firmly taken hold as the trade deadline nears.

The Sox entered the game Saturday against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field having lost eight in a row at home, the worst home losing streak since 1989.

They’ve been just as bad on the road of late, losing 13 of the last 14 games and 25 of the last 33.

After trading Todd Frazier, Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Anthony Swarzak in the last two weeks, the Sox are 4-17 (.190) this month and will try to avoid the worst July in franchise history. They went 9-23 (.281) in July 1950 on the way to a 60-94 season.

Derek Holland gets a new ball after walking the Indians' Brandon Guyer with the bases loaded as Edwin Encarnacion scores from third during the fifth inning Friday.

“All of us understand what we’re dealing with,” Sox manger Rick Renteria said. “We’re a club that is fully in transition. We’re making changes. But that being said, by no means, on any given day, do I believe our guys go out there not to try to win the ballgame.”

Leury heads to Charlotte

Leury Garcia began his rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte on Saturday, batting leadoff and playing center field.

Garcia’s recovery from a sprained finger has taken “a little longer than most,” Renteria said two weeks ago. At that time, Renteria expected Garcia to go on a rehab assignment in the next few days.

Garcia went on the disabled list June 20, more than a week after jamming his hand on second base against the Indians on June 11.

“We’re hoping he’s going to continue to be pain free,” Renteria said. “The hand seems to be responding well. Obviously, it’s taking a little longer than we hoped, but he’s working really hard and hopefully he’ll be able to get himself on track playing again and playing at a higher level of competition.”

Garcia was hitting .298 with six homers, 22 RBI and 16 extra-base hits before the injury.

Narvaez streaking

Catcher Omar Narvaez has been one of the few bright spots over the past several weeks, batting .351 with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and a .413 on-base percentage in his last 21 games.

Narvaez is hitting .272 with a .365 OBP this season, numbers that could lend themselves to a higher spot in the batting order.

But Renteria said Saturday he wants speed at the top of the order.

“For as good of an idea or as progressive of an idea as it might be,” Renteria said, “I don’t know if I would do it.”

On the farm

Minor league infielder Jake Peter entered Saturday riding an 18-game hitting streak between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte. He’s hitting .384 with four doubles, four homers and nine RBI during the streak.

Peter, a seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, is not one of the Sox’ top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com.

