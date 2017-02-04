White Sox Opening Day lineup is set

Here’s how first year manager Rick Renteria will line up the White Sox for their season opener against the Tigers Monday (3:10, CSN, 890-AM) at Guaranteed Rate Field:

Tyler Saladino 2B

Tim Anderson SS

Melky Cabrera LF

Opening Day starter Jose Quintana talks to reporters after the White Sox' workout Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Jose Abreu 1B

Todd Frazier 3B

Cody Asche DH

Avisail Garcia RF

Omar Narvaez C

Jacob May CF

Jose Quintana P

It will be the first Opening Day start for Saladino, Anderson, Narvaez, May and Quintana.

“It’s a dream come true,” said May, whose uncle Carlos May played for the Sox during the 1960s and ’70s. May is making his major league debut.

For Anderson, who opened last season at AAA Charlotte, there will be a case of nerves.

“I feel like if I’m not nervous, I’m not ready,” Anderson said. “I’m going to be nervous definitely, but I’m definitely ready.”

Here is the Opening Day roster: Pitchers – Quintana, James Shields, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dylan Covey, David Robertson, Nate Jones, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam, Dan Jennings, Anthony Swarzak, Michael Ynoa. Outfielders – Cabrera, Avisail Garcia, May, Asche. Infielders – Frazier, Anderson, Saladino, Yolmer Sanchez, Matt Davidson, Abreu, Leury Garcia. Catchers – Narvez, Geovany Soto.

The Sox officially placed left-hander Carlos Rodon, right-hander Juan Minaya and Charlie Tilson on the 10-day disabled list, all retroactive to March 30.