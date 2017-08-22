White Sox option Brad Goldberg to Class AAA Charlotte

The White Sox optioned right-hander Brad Goldberg to Class AAA Charlotte after their doubleheader against the Twins Monday night. They also returned right-hander Carson Fulmer to Charlotte.

A corresponding move will be made Tuesday to take Goldberg’s spot on the 25-man roster. The Sox have already announced that right-hander Lucas Giolito is getting called up to start against the Twins Tuesday night.

Goldberg, 27, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in the Sox’ 10-2 loss in the second game Monday. He has pitched to a 8.25 ERA over 12 innings in 11 appearances over two stints with the Sox this season.

Fulmer, 23, served as the 26th man on the active roster for the doubleheader and got tagged for six runs over 1 1/3 innings in his first major-league start and first appearance with the Sox this season.

Brad Goldberg of the White Sox pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the game at Kauffman Stadium on July 22 (Getty Images).

Fulmer, the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft, made eight relief appearances for the Sox (8.49 ERA) last season and had continuing command concerns at Charlotte (5.61 ERA) this season.

After pitching a perfect first inning, Fulmer walked three and gave up four hits in the second, including two-run homers to Jorge Polanco and Brian Dozier.

“I fell behind quite a bit and when I made a mistake I paid for it,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer chalked it up to a learning experience.

“I can’t get down on myself for it,” he said. “I never will and I’ll be back and definitely have success the next time I have the opportunity.”

Manager Rick Renteria said the Twins “were on every pitch he was throwing.”

“It didn’t matter if it was fastball or breaking ball. They were on time. They were in synch with fastballs and breaking balls. I don’t know what hit was.”