White Sox option Jacob May to Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox optioned outfielder Jacob May to Charlotte Monday, ending a difficult struggle for the rookie who had won the Opening Day center fielder’s job in spring training, only to suffer through an 0-for-26 start.

May, who started in right field in the Sox’ 6-1 loss to the Royals, subbing for injured Avisail Garcia, singled in the Sox’ only run for his third RBI of the season. He had two his in 36 at-bats for a .056 average.

The Sox had hoped to start Charlie Tilson in center but he was injured almost all of spring training, giving May an open door.

“He might have been a little overmatched,” said manager Rick Renteria, who gave increased playing time to Leury Garcia in center in the last week. “That’s just the bottom line. You want to make excuses for it. Might have been a little overmatched right now.

“He had a great spring, showed a lot of hard work, tenacity, even here going and working trying to get himself back on track, trying to keep his confidence up.”

A corresponding move will be made Tuesday. Willy Garcia, called up for three days when Melky Garcia went on paternity leave, appears to be the top candidate. Garcia is batting .294 with four homers and 13 RBI.

May, 25, a career .273 hitter in the minors, said he “got a good taste” of what it takes to succeed in the majors.

“It’s no joke,” he said. “You’ve got to come up here every day and got to go to war in the box and on defense. It’s the best of the best and they’re here for a reason.”