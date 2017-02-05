White Sox option Jacob May to Charlotte

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 06: Jacob May #32 of the Chicago White Sox hits a sacrifice bunt to score Matt Davidson #24 (not pictured) against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox optioned rookie outfielder Jacob May to Class AAA Charlotte on Monday.

May, who had won the Opening Day job in center field in spring training, suffered through an 0-for-26 start.

He started in right in the Sox’ 6-1 loss to the Royals, subbing for Avisail Garcia, and singled in the Sox’ run for his third RBI. He was batting .056 with two hits in 36 at-bats.

The Sox had hoped to start Charlie Tilson in center, but he was injured almost all of spring training, giving May an open door.

“He might have been a little overmatched,’’ said manager Rick Renteria, who gave increased playing time to Leury Garcia in center in the last week. “That’s just the bottom line.’’

A corresponding move will be made Tuesday. Willy Garcia, called up for three days when Melky Cabrera went on paternity leave, appears to be the top candidate. He’s batting .294 with four home runs and 13 RBI.

May, 25, a career .273 hitter in the minors, said he “got a good taste” of what it takes to succeed in the majors.

“It’s no joke,’’ May said. “You’ve got to come up here every day and got to go to war in the box and on defense. It’s the best of the best, and they’re here for a reason.’’

