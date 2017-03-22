White Sox option Tommy Kahnle, Adam Engel to AAA Charlotte

Adam Engel runs down a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox made a second round of roster cuts in two days, optioning outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Tommy Kahnle to AAA Charlotte and reassigning left-hander Jace Fry and catcher Roberto Pena to minor league cam.

That leaves the Sox with 37 players in major league camp, including 17 pitchers, three catchers, 11 infielders and six outfielders.

Engel, in his first major league camp, batted .222 with seven walks in Cactus League games while demonstrating his plus defensive skills. The former Arizona Fall League MVP is ranked 12th among Sox prospects by MLBpipeline.com.

Kahnle, who posted a 2.63 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings for the Sox last season, made seven appearances this spring, allowing four earned runs over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

On Tuesday, the Sox optioned Yoan Moncada, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to Charlotte and reassigned Michael Kopech to minor league camp.