White Sox option top prospects to minors

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox made five roster moves involving five of their top prospects Tuesday, optioning right-handers Lucas Giolito, Carson Fulmer, Reynaldo Lopez and infielder Yoan Moncada to AAA Charlotte and reassigning right-hander Michael Kopech to minor-league camp.

Moncada and Kopech were acquired in the December trade with the Red Sox for Chris Sale along with two other prospects, and Lopez and Giolito came in the deal with the Nationals for Adam Eaton.

Moncada, Lopez, Giolito and Fulmer, the Sox first-round draft pick in 2015, will start the season at Charlotte and could see time in the majors before the season is over. Kopech will likely begin at Class A Winston-Salem and probably advance up to AA Birmingham this season. Each of them could still appear in spring training games.

With the moves, the White Sox have 41 players remaining in major-league camp: 19 pitchers, four catchers, 11 infielders and seven outfielders.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Opening Day is April 3, in 13 days.