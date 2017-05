White Sox-Orioles game to be delayed

The White Sox-Orioles game in Baltimore on Saturday night will be delayed because of rain. The game was scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

Right-hander Dylan Covey (0-2, 7.29 ERA) will start for the Sox and right-hander Dylan Bundy (4-1, 1.82 ERA) for the Orioles.