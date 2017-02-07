White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia earns his first All-Star spot

The first 3 1/2 seasons of outfielder Avisail Garcia’s career with the White Sox were more about potential and disappointment.

Time, maturity and hard work have made the difference in Garcia’s strong first half this season, and he was rewarded Sunday by being selected to the American League All-Star team for the game July 11 in Miami.

‘‘I feel really proud, and it gives me more motivation,’’ said Garcia, who hopes to return to the lineup Monday against the Athletics after missing four games with a sore left knee.

Garcia, 26, is the first Sox outfielder to be chosen to the team since Carlos Quentin in 2011. Pitcher Chris Sale represented the Sox the last five seasons, and pitcher Jose Quintana joined him last season.

Avisail Garcia is hitting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI after hitting .233 with five homers and 28 RBI in the first half last season. |

Ted S. Warren/AP

‘‘Jose told me to make sure to bring your family,’’ said Garcia, who indicated he would be happy to take part in the Home Run Derby on the eve of the game if he is asked. ‘‘He said it was a great experience.’’

Garcia is hitting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI after hitting .233 with five homers and 28 RBI in the first half last season. Those lesser numbers had been more the norm for Garcia since the Sox acquired him from the Tigers in a three-team deal in which they sent pitcher Jake Peavy to the Red Sox on July 30, 2013.

Garcia hit .304 in 42 games for the Sox in 2013, but he injured his shoulder attempting a diving catch early in 2014 and needed surgery that sidelined him for most of that season.

He hit .257 with 13 homers and 59 RBI in 2015 and .245 with 12 homers and 51 RBI (mostly as a designated hitter) last season.

‘‘I lost weight [in the offseason], and I worked on my hitting,’’ Garcia said of his effort to reshape his career. ‘‘When you’re in the major leagues, you have to work hard every single day. I think I learned from my mistakes.

‘‘I think a lot of people believe in me, and I appreciate that. I know the kind of player I am and the kind of person I am. . . . This game is all about adjustments. You have to keep your mind strong.

‘‘I feel happy to be representing the White Sox at the All-Star Game; it’s a blessing. I’ve always thought I want to have success here. I’d like to play here a long time.’’

Follow me on Twitter @toniginnetti.