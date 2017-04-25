White Sox pitching staff fighting off injury bug

This was going to be the year Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka put injury problems behind them and put their careers back on track. Both right-handers reclaimed their roles in the White Sox bullpen after getting through surgeries last season, Petricka for a torn labrum in his right hip in June and Putnam for bone fragments in his right elbow.

Petricka looked strong during spring training and Putnam, after a rocky spring, opened the season with 8 2/3 innings of excellent work over seven appearances, allowing a run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine. His ERA sits at 1.04.

And then the injury bug reared its ugly head, Petricka tearing his right lat in his first appearance April 4 against the Tigers and going on the disabled list, and Putnam, to a lesser degree, feeling discomfort in the elbow over the weekend and fighting to stay off the DL.

“It sucks,” Petricka said. “The timing of it. It was one of those one-pitch things. You can do all the training, but they told me it was like a hamstring injury. You run down the baseline 400 times and the 401st you might end up with a hamstring issue.’’

Jake Petricka pitches against the Tigers

during the opening day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 6-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Petricka is receiving treatment, doing his exercises and waiting for a go-ahead to begin throwing again.

Putnam exited his last outing against the Indians Saturday, escorted by trainer Herm Schneider, during the seventh inning.

“We don’t have a lot of concrete information right now,” Putnam said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to help Herm and the medical staff avoid any sort of DL stint and any significant time missed, but we’re really day to day right now.’’

Putnam said he hoped a day or so of rest would allow the elbow to “cool down.”

“I’m just going to try to save some bullets as best I can,” he said.

Schneider and the training staff have an excellent record of keeping pitchers healthy but 2017 hasn’t been the best in that regard. In addition to Petricka, veteran James Shields went on the DL after three starts with a strained right lat, left-hander Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) has been on the DL since Opening Day and right-hander Juan Minaya, who was having a promising spring, has been on the DL since the start of the season with of an abdominal tear.

Putnam is hoping to avoid that joining them.

“There’s no structural damage, so we’re just going to give it a chance to calm down a little bit and hopefully be ready to go,’’ Putnam said.

The Sox have more than withstood the injury bug, at least till now. They lead the majors with a 2.91 ERA, and the bullpen — with boosts from right-handers such as Anthony Swarzak and Tommy Kahnle — is second only to the Yankees with a 1.76 ERA.