White Sox place Geovany Soto on disabled list

Geovany Soto is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after hitting three run home run against the Tigers during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The White Sox placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to April 12) with right elbow inflammation on Thursday and purchased the contract of catcher Kevan Smith from Class AAA Charlotte.

Soto was scratched before the Sox’ 2-1 victory over the Indians Wednesday with elbow soreness.

Smith, 28, was 7-for-16 with two doubles and nine RBI in first four games with Charlotte this season. He appeared in 16 games during spring training, batting .343 with one homer and four RBI. He spent most of 2016 with the Knights, batting .219 with eight homers in 49 games, and appeared in seven games with the Sox — going 2-for-16 with six strikeouts and no RBI.

Soto clubbed three homers in five games and had one other hit, a single. After appearing in 78 games for the Sox in 2015, the Sox brought him back to share catching duty with Omar Narvaez. He has been plagued by injuries during his career, limited to 26 games with the Angels last season because of knee problems and only 24 games in 2014 with the A’s and Rangers because of knee and groin injuries.

The Sox 40-man roster increases to 40 following the moves.