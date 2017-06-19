White Sox place Leury Garcia on 10-day disabled list

Leury Garcia, who hasn’t started in a game since last Sunday because of a sprained finger in his left hand, was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the White Sox Monday (retroactive to June 16).

The Sox, who are off Monday, will make a corresponding move Tuesday before they begin a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis.

Garcia, 26, who is having his best season in the major leagues, is hitting .298 with nine doubles, one triple, six home runs, 22 RBI and 28 runs scored. He owns a .345 on-base percentage in 56 games. He is the Sox regular center fielder but has also played left field, shortstop and second base.

Garcia’s left hand was swollen below the middle and index fingers Sunday, and while he pinch hit in a game against the Orioles Thursday, producing a sacrifice fly against the Orioles in Chicago, the discomfort and swelling haven’t subsided enough to allow him to hit since then. He was available only as a pinch runner Sunday in the Sox’ 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto, he said, and did not appear in the series.

Leury Garcia hits an RBI double against the Royals' Danny Duffy on April 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

Alen Hanson started two games in center in Toronto and Willy Garcia started one.