White Sox place Michael Ynoa on DL, recall Brad Goldberg

Baseball 06/03/2017, 12:09pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

The White Sox placed right-hander Michael Ynoa on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain Saturday and recalled right-hander Brad Goldberg from Class AAA Charlotte.

Goldberg, 27, is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA over 22 1/3 innings with four saves and 22 strikeouts. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has pitched 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless.

Ynoa, 25, pitched to two batters in the Sox’ 15-5 loss to the Tigers Friday and left the game with the injury. He is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA.

Goldberg, who has no major-league experience, appeared in two games with Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, tossing two scoreless innings.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Michael Ynoa throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS112

Ynoa joins Sox pitchers Carlos Rodon, James Shields, Jake Petricka, Nate Jones, Zach Putnam and Dylan Covey on the disabled list.

Michael Ynoa, right, walks to the dugout with trainer Herm Schneider in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday. (AP)

 

Previously from Sports

As Mitch Trubisky learns, Mike Glennon becomes leader for Bears
Bulls position breakdown: Jimmy Butler set for front office meeting
With fireworks, Anthony Rizzo gets engaged
Bears OLB Lamarr Houston ready for comeback from second torn ACL

Stories from around the web you may like