White Sox place Michael Ynoa on DL, recall Brad Goldberg

The White Sox placed right-hander Michael Ynoa on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain Saturday and recalled right-hander Brad Goldberg from Class AAA Charlotte.

Goldberg, 27, is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA over 22 1/3 innings with four saves and 22 strikeouts. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has pitched 10 1/3 consecutive scoreless.

Ynoa, 25, pitched to two batters in the Sox’ 15-5 loss to the Tigers Friday and left the game with the injury. He is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA.

Goldberg, who has no major-league experience, appeared in two games with Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, tossing two scoreless innings.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Michael Ynoa throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS112

Ynoa joins Sox pitchers Carlos Rodon, James Shields, Jake Petricka, Nate Jones, Zach Putnam and Dylan Covey on the disabled list.