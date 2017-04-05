White Sox place Nate Jones on disabled list

The White Sox placed right-hander Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 1) with right elbow neuritis and transferred left-hander Carlos Rodon to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

The Sox purchased the contract of left-hander David Holmberg from Class AAA Charlotte.

Holmberg, 25, is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts over six games (one start) with Charlotte.

Jones, 31, who had Tommy John surgery in 2014, was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season. He also pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Rodon, 24, has been on the disabled list since April 2 (retroactive to March 30) with left biceps bursitis. After delaying his preparation for the season in Arizona, he pitched in one game during spring training, a Cactus League start against the Angels in March.

Rodon has been progressing slowly. He did throw off a mound for the first time this week since that start in the Cactus League.

Jones joins Jake Petricka (lat) and Zach Putnam (elbow) on the DL from the Sox bullpen.