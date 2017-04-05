White Sox place Nate Jones on disabled list

Baseball 05/04/2017, 10:33am
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

The White Sox placed right-hander Nate Jones on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 1) with right elbow neuritis and transferred left-hander Carlos Rodon to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

The Sox purchased the contract of left-hander David Holmberg from Class AAA Charlotte.

Holmberg, 25, is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts over six games (one start) with Charlotte.

Jones, 31, who had Tommy John surgery in 2014, was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 relief appearances this season.  He also pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Rodon, 24, has been on the disabled list since April 2 (retroactive to March 30) with left biceps bursitis. After delaying his preparation for the season in Arizona, he pitched in one game during spring training, a Cactus League start against the Angels in March.

Rodon has been progressing slowly. He did throw off a mound for the first time this week since that start in the Cactus League.

Jones joins Jake Petricka (lat) and Zach Putnam (elbow) on the DL from the Sox bullpen.

Previously from Sports

Free-agent DL Jaye Howard leaves Bears
Meet the new Bulls, the same as the old Bulls
Jon Lester scoffs at hangover talk, says rotation on brink of run
Bulls' front office again makes life difficult for its coach

Stories from around the web you may like