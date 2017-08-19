White Sox place Reynaldo Lopez on 10-day disabled list

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The White Sox placed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 18) with a strained back Saturday and purchased the contract of right-hander Danny Farquhar from Class AAA Charlotte.

Lopez, 23, one of the Sox’ top pitching prospects, made only two starts with the Sox after getting called up from Charlotte last week. He left his second outing against the Rangers during the fifth inning Thursday with soreness on his right side.

After pitching six innings of two-run ball against the Royals last Friday, Lopez gave up six runs on five hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings Thursday. He said he woke up Thursday with soreness in his side but did not say anything about it to the Sox coaching staff.

Farquhar, 30, was signed as a minor-league free agent on July 24 after he was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on June 29 and released on July 19. He gave up three earned runs over nine innings with one save and 12 strikeouts with Charlotte. He made 37 relief appearances with the Rays this season, going 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA.

Reynaldo Lopez walks off the field with trainer Herm Schneider on Thursday. (AP)

The Sox 40-man roster is at 36.