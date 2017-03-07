White Sox place Robertson on paternity list, recall Infante

The White Sox placed right-handed closer David Robertson on the paternity list and called up right-hander Gregory Infante from Class AAA Charlotte.

The team announced the move Monday as the White Sox kickstart their three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland.

Robertson’s wife, Erin, is due to give birth to the couple’s second child any day now. She was originally due on June 29.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson, right, talks with catcher Omar Narvaez after Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso hit an RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The couple already has one son named Luke.

Robertson will be eligible to come off the paternity list after one day, but may be on for as many as three.

Robertson is 4-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA. He is in his third season with the White Sox and has recorded 44 strikeouts and 12 saves in 13 chances over 27 appearances this season. Robertson ranks third among American League relievers with a 92.3 save percentage.

Infante is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 games with Charlotte in 2017.

The White Sox hold a 36-45 overall record and are 0-5 against the Athletics this season.

