White Sox place Willy Garcia on DL, promote Delmonico from Charlotte

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada, top, and Chicago White Sox right fielder Willy Garcia, bottom, collide on a double hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Chicago. Both players had to leave the game. | David Banks/Associated Press

The White Sox placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion and promoted his replacement.

Garcia was injured in Tuesday night’s game after colliding with Yoan Moncada in the outfield. The White Sox announced Wednesday that it purchased Nicky Delmonico’s contract from Class AAA Charlotte.

This is Delmonico’s first Major League assignment. He’s batting .262 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBI in more than 99 games with Charlotte this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Delmonico, who bats left-handed, was named to the International League All-Star Team and played in 73 games at third base, 13 in left field and three in right.

Delmonico is a career .257 hitter with 119 doubles, 61 homers, 248 RBI and 243 runs scored in 490 games over six minor-league seasons.

