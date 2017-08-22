White Sox promote top pitching prospect Lucas Giolito to majors

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito pitches in a Cactus League against the Cubs on Feb. 27, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. | Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito from Class AAA Charlotte, the team announced Tuesday.

Giolito will takes the roster spot of right-hander Brad Goldberg, who was optioned to Charlotte after last night’s doubleheader against the Twins.

Giolito, the No. 6 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 59 in baseball according to MLB.com, is 6-10 with a 4.48 ERA, 134 strikeouts and two shutouts in 24 starts with Charlotte this season.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Giolito, who was acquired from Washington with right-handers Reynaldo López and Dane Dunning in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton on Dec. 7, 2016, is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA (6 ER/31.2 IP) over his last five starts, making three scoreless appearances during that stretch.