White Sox prospect Carson Fulmer more than a 26th man, Renteria says

ARLINGTON, Texas — Carson Fulmer is behind where he was projected when the White Sox selected him eighth overall out of Vanderbilt in 2015, but manager Rick Renteria gave the 23-year-old right-hander a vote of confidence on the eve of his first major league start.

“I actually see him as a major league starter,’’ Renteria said of Fulmer, who owns a 5.61 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 63 walks over 122 innings at Charlotte. “I think he’s got the mindset, I think he has the demeanor.’’

Fulmer is up from Class AAA Charlotte as a 26th man because of a doubleheader Monday and will start the nightcap against the Twins. He struck out Albert Pujols on three pitches to start his career last summer but would struggle overall, making eight relief appearances and going 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA.

Fulmer has always graded off the charts for makeup and character, but commanding an assortment of quality pitches has been a problem.

Carson Fulmer. (AP)

“After we saw him the first time we thought about how we could slow down his delivery,’’ Renteria said. “He seemed to have a lot of moving parts and quick moving parts.

“I think he’s worked on it. I know the numbers aren’t really playing to that right now but this kid is pretty determined to do what he needs to do to be a more accomplished major league pitcher. It’s continually evolving. He’s going to be OK.’’

The crowded trainer’s room

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez going on the 10-day disabled list after only two starts was not only a soft blow to the prospect’s continued development but it was also a harsh reminder of the Sox’ steady and ongoing trips to the DL.

Carlos Rodon (upper biceps), Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder), James Shields (lat) Jake Petricka (lat), Nate Jones (elbow surgery), Zach Putnam (Tommy John Surgery) and Dylan Covey (oblique) are or were DL casualties from the pitching staff, while Matt Davidson (bruised wrist), Avisail Garcia (thumb), Tyler Saladino (back), Leury Garcia (finger), Willy Garcia (concussion), Geovany Soto (elbow) and Charlie Tilson (foot) have served DL time among position players.

Between injuries and trades, eleven players from the Opening Day roster are on the current 25-man roster. Leading the way among players who’ve stayed healthy: First baseman Jose Abreu, who leads the team in games played with 118 appearances in the Sox’ 121 games, and shortstop Tim Anderson with 105.

Moncada misses second straight start

Second baseman Yoan Moncada did not start for the second straight game because of shin splints on his right leg. Moncada, who was available off the bench Sunday, said Saturday he didn’t expect to miss more than two starts.

“We’re just keeping him out to see if we can calm that shin splint a little bit,’’ Renteria said. “We have a doubleheader [Monday] so I’m hoping it will be enough to carry him through what is going to be a pretty trying week this week — a lot of games.’’

This and that

Monday Game 1 starter Carlos Rodon has allowed one (Indians), two (Astros), two (Red Sox) and two (Dodgers) earned runs in his last four starts, lowering his ERA from 6.29 to 4.00.

*Eighteen of the Sox’ next 21 games are at home.