White Sox prospect Luis Robert injured again

Prized White Sox Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert has been sidelined with his second injury of the summer, suffering a sprained right ankle while running the bases in a Dominican Summer League game Monday.

Robert, 20, is expected to miss 7-10 days, the Sox said. X-rays on the ankle were negative.

The 26-ranked prospect in baseball and No. 4 on the White Sox list according to MLB.com, Robert also suffered an injury to his left meniscus a month ago and returned to action only recently.

Robert signed a $26 million bonus in May and cost the Sox an additional $26 million in tax for exceeding their international bonus pool.

Robert has performed well when he’s been on the field, hitting to a .284/.500/.463 slash line with two home runs, six doubles and seven RBI over 24 games and 96 plate appearances with 11 stolen bases bases.