White Sox acquire Ryan Burr from Diamondbacks

Ryan Burr throws a pitch during the 9th inning of an exhibition baseball game against Cuba. | Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The White Sox prospect pool is already full of talent. Now, the South Siders added one more to its organization.

The White Sox announced Friday that they acquired minor-league pitcher Ryan Burr from the Diamondbacks in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Burr, 23, was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 22 prospect in the Diamondbacks organization. He’s gone 2-2 with a 1.89 ERA, 75 strikeouts and five saves over a combined 39 appearances this season with Class A Kane COunty and Class A Visalia — both are minor league affiliates to Arizona. Burr has averaged 11.8 strikeouts per 9.0 IP.

This is Burr’s third season in the minor league.

The Diamondbacks selected Burr in the fifth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He played for Arizona State University before that.