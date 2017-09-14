White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada homers in first four-hit game

DETROIT — White Sox rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada had the first four-hit game of his young career Thursday, following his fifth homer of the season with three singles in the first six innings against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Batting second in the first inning against Tigers lefty Chad Bell, Moncada hit his second consecutive homer from the right side of the plate. While he owned a decent .331 on-base percentage going into the game, aided by 22 walks in 38 games, Moncada hasn’t hit for consistent average until the last week. He extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday and is 12-for-27 during that stretch, raising his average from .179 to .230.

In his fifth plate appearance, Moncada walked against right-hander Joe Jimenez in the seventh inning.

Moncada, who has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball for much of the year, has five homers and 15 RBI since being called up from Class AAA Charlotte on July 19.

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) is congratulated by first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Detroit. (AP)

The Sox pounded Tigers pitching for 19 hits into the seventh inning, building a 12-4 lead. Avisail Garcia had a career high four hits and six RBI with a a three-run homer, three singles and walk, raising his average to .331 and RBI total to 71.

Garcia’s first two hits were against Bell, raising his average against lefties to a major league best .442. Fifteen of his 17 homers are against righties, however, including his opposite field poke against Jeff Ferrell in the sixth.

The Sox (58-87) entered their four-game series with the Tigers (60-85) in last place in the AL Central, but now have a chance to pass Detroit at the bottom of the standings. The Tigers have lost five in a row while the Sox have four of their last five.