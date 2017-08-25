White Sox put Yoán Moncada on 10-day DL, reinstate Matt Davidson

The White Sox have put second baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise of his right shin.

The team reinstated third baseman Matt Davidson from the disabled list.

Moncada, 22, was the White Sox top prospect entering this season, but is hitting .188 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 30 games. He left Thursday’s game against the Twins after five innings because of a sore right shin and underwent an MRI on Friday. He also missed two games last weekend with shin splints.

‘‘This time, more than soreness, I felt pain,’’ Moncada said after Thursday’s game.

Yoán Moncada warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Davidson, 26, went on the disabled list on Aug. 8 with a right wrist bruise he suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman on Aug. 1. He played one game on a rehab assignment at Class AAA Charlotte.

Davidson is batting .238 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI in 88 games. He is tied for third in home runs among major-league rookies.