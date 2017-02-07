White Sox rally again to beat Rangers in back-and-forth game

At the halfway point of a rebuilding season, the White Sox are “hanging in there,’’ taking a game-to-game approach on the field while the front office looks long term.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, some injuries — which happens to every club — but we continue to grind out games,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We’ve hung in there.’’

Their 6-5 comeback win against the Rangers on Sunday was a microcosm of the first half. The Sox took the lead behind Jose Quintana, then committed four errors that lengthened the lefty’s time on the mound.

They lost the lead and Quintana by the fifth inning, took the lead back on a two-run homer from second baseman Yolmer Sanchez in the eighth, then held on in the ninth when catcher Kevan Smith dove to tag the plate on a dropped third strike with the bases loaded to end the game.

Yolmer Sanchez

celebrates with Todd Frazier after hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Rangers on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

“We put ourselves in that predicament,’’ Renteria said. “We weren’t able to make some fundamental plays. It wasn’t a clean game, and that’s something we’ve tried to instill since spring training. But guys were still grinding out at-bats.’’

Sanchez’s homer was emblematic of the day. He committed an error in the third that led to an unearned run — the first run off Quintana in 19 innings — before he redeemed himself in the end.

“You know you have to make plays for your pitcher,’’ Sanchez said. “You try to overcome your mistakes and do your job better the next time.’’

By the end of the month, the team is likely to have a different look as contenders eye what the Sox have to sell.

Veterans such as third baseman Todd Frazier (1-for-2, RBI), closer David Robertson (4-2 after earning the win) and Quintana are in the conversations.

“I just try to do my job,’’ Quintana said. “I know there are a lot of rumors, but I don’t pay attention.

“I know I started slow [in April and May], but I’m pitching better the last month.’’

A year ago, Quintana was a first-time All-Star, elevating him from the shadows of teammate Chris Sale. Despite his uncharacteristic first two months, Quintana remains the trade jewel who could fetch quality prospects in return. He’s 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in his last six starts.

“He’s been throwing very, very well,’’ Renteria said. “He’s really consistent, never too high or low. He looks the same all the time. I’ve never seen him flustered, and that would be one of the things attractive to any club.’’

NOTES: Tyler Saladino, who has been out with back spasms since late May, is nearing a rehab assignment and won’t make the West Coast trip.

• Melky Cabrera has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games, but Matt Davidson is 1-for-27 with 17 strikeouts in his last seven games.

• The Sox signed international free agent Jefferson Mendoza, 16. The right-handed-hitting catcher is a native of Venezuela.

• The Sox have 15 comeback wins and are 9-8 in one-run games.

