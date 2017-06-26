White Sox recall right-hander Juan Minaya from Charlotte

Baseball 06/26/2017, 11:59am
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

The White Sox recalled right-hander Juan Minaya from Class AAA Charlotte Monday. Minaya takes the roster spot of right-hander Gregory Infante, who was optioned to Charlotte Sunday.

Minaya, 26, is 1-0 with a 8.10 ERA over 10 innings. He struck out 15 over seven relief appearances this season. At Charlotte, Minaya has pitched in 13 games, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA over 19 innings. He has made 13 appearances with the Knights in 2017, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Infante, 29, was 0-0 with a 4.79 ERA over 20 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts this season.

Juan Minaya throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a game in Detroit, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP)

Previously from Sports

What will the retooled Blackhawks look like on opening night?
Can anyone see where Kyle Schwarber is going?
Dwyane Wade might actually come out the big winner post-draft night
Cubs scout

Stories from around the web you may like