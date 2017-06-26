White Sox recall right-hander Juan Minaya from Charlotte

The White Sox recalled right-hander Juan Minaya from Class AAA Charlotte Monday. Minaya takes the roster spot of right-hander Gregory Infante, who was optioned to Charlotte Sunday.

Minaya, 26, is 1-0 with a 8.10 ERA over 10 innings. He struck out 15 over seven relief appearances this season. At Charlotte, Minaya has pitched in 13 games, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA over 19 innings. He has made 13 appearances with the Knights in 2017, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Infante, 29, was 0-0 with a 4.79 ERA over 20 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts this season.