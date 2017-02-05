White Sox recall Willy Garcia from AAA Charlotte

Willy Garcia rounds second base in a game for the White Sox on April 14, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy King/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After demoting outfielder Jacob May to AAA Charlotte Monday night, the White Sox filled the void on the 25-man roster by recalling outfielder Willy García from Charlotte Tuesday.

García, 24, was batting .294 with four doubles, four home runs, 11 walks, 24 strikeouts and 13 RBI over 18 games with the Knights.

Garcia played in two games with the Sox from April 14-16 while Melky Cabrera was on the paternity list, going 2-for-7 with a double against the Twins.

May’s demotion after he produced only two hits after earning the Opening Day starting job in center field solidifies Leury Garcia’s hold in center. Leury Garcia, a multipurpose infielder/outfielder, is batting .306/.323/.484 while providing adequate defense, at best, in center.

Willy Garcia, a right fielder for most of his minor league career and the position he seems best fit for, played left during his brief stay with the Sox.

The Sox (13-11) play the Royals at 7:15 p.m.