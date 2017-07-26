White Sox reinstate Jake Petricka from disabled list

The White Sox returned right-hander Jake Petricka from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte Wednesday and reinstated him from the 10-day disabled list.

Petricka takes the roster spot of right-hander Anthony Swarzak, who was traded to the Brewers for outfield prospect Ryan Cordell on Tuesday. That deal was announced Wednesday.

Petricka and left-hander Dan Jennings are the only pitchers from the Opening Day bullpen on the Sox’ 25-man roster. David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Swarzak have been traded and Nate Jones and Zach Putnam are on the DL.

Petricka, 29, made five rehab appearances with Charlotte after being placed on the DL on June 29 with a right elbow strain. Petricka was not scored on in four his five rehab appearances. He is 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts in nine appearances and 10 2/3 innings with the Sox this season.

Jake Petricka on opening day at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)

Petricka was on the disabled list from April 5-June 8 with a right lat strain.

The Sox host the Cubs Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The crosstown rivals split two games at Wrigley Field Monday and Tuesday and play each other Wednesday and Thursday nights on the South Side.