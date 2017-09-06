White Sox reinstate Jake Petricka from disabled list

The White Sox announced Friday that they’ve reinstated right-hander Jake Petricka from the 10-day disabled list.

Petricka will replace right-hander Brad Goldberg on the White Sox’ roster.

Petricka suffered a strained right lat injury on April 4 against the Detroit Tigers and was placed on the disabled list two days later. Since the injury, he was on a rehab assignment at Class AAA Charlotte after missing nearly two months.

In Charlotte, the 29-year-old pitcher made three relief appearances and pitched four innings.

Petrick has donned the White Sox uniform since 2013 and has gone 6-10 with a 3.29 ERA over 155 career relief appearances.

The White Sox are scheduled to begin their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians Friday at 6:10 p.m. The Sox have lost eight of their last nine games on the road.