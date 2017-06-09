White Sox reinstate Nicky Delmonico from disabled list

The White Sox reinstated infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico from the 10-day disabled list before their game against the streaking Cleveland Indians Wednesday.

Delmonico, 25, went on the DL Aug. 25 with a sprained right wrist. He is batting .307 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and 15 walks over 22 games in his first season in the major leagues.

Delmonico has reached base in 21 of his 22 games, and he became the first Sox player to reach in each of his first 13 career games.

The Sox active roster increases to 29.

Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico, right, is congratulated by Yoan Moncada after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ORG XMIT: MACK116

The Sox meet the Indians, who have won 13 consecutive games, at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.67) pitches against Sox rookie Reynaldo López (0-2, 6.06).