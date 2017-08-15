White Sox reinstate pitcher Dylan Covey from DL

Baseball 08/15/2017, 11:08am
Elan Kane
email

The White Sox have reinstated right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey from the 10-day disabled list. Covey will take the place of right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard, who was traded to the Astros Sunday.

Covey, 26, was put on the disabled list on May 26 with a strained left oblique suffered during his last start on May 23 at Arizona. He made three starts with the Arizona League White Sox and two relief appearances with Class AAA-Charlotte during a rehabilitation assignment.

Covey is 0-4 with a 8.12 ERA in eight starts (37 2/3 innings) this season. He was selected by the White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft last December.

Dylan Covey throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Phoenix. | Matt York/Associated Press

