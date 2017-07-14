White Sox reinstate Saladino, González from DL

Tyler Saladino high-fives the ball boy after a solo home run during the seventh inning of a game against the Tigers. | Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The White Sox reinstated right-handed pitcher Miguel González and infielder Tyler Saladino Friday from the 10-day disabled list.

Both players have been out for several weeks rehabbing injuries.

González was put on the disabled list June 15 about with inflammation in his right shoulder. He’s returning after two rehab starts for Class AA Birmingham.

González is 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA this season.

Saladino was placed on the disabled list May 27 after suffering back spasms. He appeared in six rehab games for Class AAA Charlotte and went 7-20 from the plate and recorded four RBI for the Knights.

Saladino, who is in his third season with the White Sox, is batting .200 with four RBI and 10 runs scored over 30 games with the White Sox this year.

