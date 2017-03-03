White Sox release Brett Lawrie

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox requested waivers on infielder Brett Lawrie Friday for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

Lawrie hasn’t played since July 21 due to a series of injuries. He signed a $3.5 million contract this past offseason.

Lawrie, 27, batted .248 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 94 games last season, his first with the Sox after being acquired from Oakland on December 9, 2015.

The Sox have 59 players remaining in major-league camp, and the 40-man roster decreases to 38.