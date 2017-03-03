Baseball 03/03/2017, 12:23pm

White Sox release Brett Lawrie

Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox requested waivers on infielder Brett Lawrie Friday for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

Lawrie hasn’t played since July 21 due to a series of injuries. He signed a $3.5 million contract this past offseason.

Lawrie, 27, batted .248 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 94 games last season, his first with the Sox after being acquired from Oakland on December 9, 2015.

The Sox have 59 players remaining in major-league camp, and the 40-man roster decreases to 38.

Chicago White Sox' Brett Lawrie poses for a picture during the team's photo day Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago White Sox' Brett Lawrie poses for a picture during the team's photo day Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

# white-sox Brett Lawrie Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Versatile Ryan Hartman becoming Hawks’ utility man – Chicago Sun-Times
Cubs, White Sox Friday spring training report – Chicago Sun-Times
Carter-Williams would like some clarity on the point guard mess
Bulls take advantage of 'Crash Brothers' and beat the Warriors

Stories from around the web you may like