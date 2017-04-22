White Sox reliever Zach Putnam leaves game with tender elbow

White Sox reliever Zach Putnam left the game in the seventh inning Saturday with tenderness in his right elbow. His status is day-to-day.

Putnam walked Indians first baseman Carlos Santana on five pitches in the seventh, then received a visit from coaches and trainer Herm Schneider, who escorted him off the field.

He wasn’t showing any apparent signs of injury.

Putnam has been a bright spot for the Sox, entering the game with eight scoreless innings in relief. He had allowed only two hits and struck out nine.

Right-hander Michael Ynoa relieved Putnam and promptly gave up a two-run home run to Indians left fielder Michael Brantley. Santana’s run was the first charged to Putnam this season.

First-timer

A 12-year veteran who has pitched for four major-league teams, James Shields had never gone on the disabled list till Friday.

Shields (strained right lat) said he started to feel it before his last start April 16 against the Twins but pitched through the pain.

“I didn’t feel comfortable out there at all,” Shields said of that start. “We tried to do things between this last start, and I just wasn’t feeling good yesterday, so we decided to take a few days off.”

Shields is on the 10-day DL retroactive to April 18. He didn’t sound concerned that the injury would keep him out much longer, and manager Rick Renteria echoed that confidence.

“We’re hoping it is [a quick process],” Renteria said. “It’s just a light strain. He feels good about it.”

Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts — a marked improvement from his start with the Sox in 2016, when he gave up 21 earned runs in his first three outings.

He has made at least 31 starts in his last 11 seasons.

“Nobody wants to go on the DL, especially me,” Shields said. “I’m not that guy. I want to make my start as much as I possibly can, and I did everything I possibly could to make this start.

“But, again, a 12-season run of not being on the DL is pretty good.”

A hero returns

Jermaine Dye, the former Sox outfielder and 2005 World Series MVP, was back on the South Side to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Dye is living in San Diego, “just being a dad,” and supporting the Fresh Start Caring for Kids Foundation.

The organization transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teenagers with physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease through reconstructive surgery.

Dye is hosting a golf tournament June 12 in Glenview to support the foundation and said he still gets a great reception from fans.

“I think anytime you win a championship in a big city, where it hadn’t been done in a long, long time, everybody remembers,” Dye said. “Nobody’s ever going to forget bringing a championship to this great city. It’s always been great.”

