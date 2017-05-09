White Sox request release waivers for Holland, reinstate Moncada

Chicago White Sox pitcher Derek Holland gives up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) ORG XMIT: MNJM108

The White Sox announced three major roster moves on Tuesday.

The White Sox requested release waivers on left-hand pitcher Derek Holland, reinstated infielder Yoan Moncada from the 10-day disabled list and purchased left-hander Jace Fry’s contract from Class AA Birmingham.

Holland has struggled in his first season on the South Side. He went 7-14 with a 6.20 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 29 appearances (26 starts) this season. The White Sox signed Holland to a one-year, $6 million contract in December after he played eight seasons for the Rangers.

In an attempt to replace Holland, the White Sox promoted Fry from Birmingham, where the 24 year old has played the entire season. Fry went 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA, three saves, 52 strikeouts and just one home run allowed over 33 relief appearances this season. He’s been hot recently, recording a 0.64 ERA with 21 strikeouts and just seven hits allowed over his final 14 appearances over a nearly two-month span.

Fry missed the entire 2016 season and most of the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery. He has no prior Major League experience.

Moncada is making his comeback after he was put on the disabled list on August 25 with a bone contusion of his right shin. The 22 year old, who is playing his first season with the White Sox since being acquired from the Red Sox in December, is hitting .188 with six doubles, three homers and 11 RBI in 30 games this season.