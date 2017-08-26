White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez relieved after 50-pitch bullpen session

Injured White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez said he threw a bullpen session Friday without any discomfort or soreness.

Lopez threw 50 pitches, worked in everything in his repertoire and has been generally encouraged by his progress.

“I’m satisfied and relieved,” Lopez said Saturday. “At first I was a little concerned because I didn’t know if that was something more complicated. But with all the treatment, I’ve been feeling good. At this point, I feel very, very good.”

Lopez, who was acquired in the offseason trade that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals, landed on the disabled list Aug. 19 with a strained back. He was promoted from Class AAA Charlotte on Aug. 11 and made two starts before the setback.

He said he expects to throw another bullpen session in the next week while on the road in Minnesota.

“For us, just make sure that he’s completely healthy and doesn’t feel any twinging at all,” manager Rick Renteria said. “That he just feels comfortable doing what he’s doing, and, obviously right now, up to this point, he does feel comfortable. And then we just wait and see how this thing plays itself out.”

Renteria went on to say that Lopez could skip making a rehab start, calling it a “moot point” in late August. He’s 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA in 10„ innings.

Davidson returns

Matt Davidson came off the disabled list Friday and made his first start since Aug. 1 a day later.

He batted fifth and served as the designated hitter.

“I’m trying to go slowly getting back in because I didn’t get a long rehab at all,” Davidson said. “I just DH’ed for three at-bats down there. We’ll see how the game goes and how the days go altogether.”

Davidson was hit on the wrist by a Marcus Stroman pitch on Aug. 1. He left the game and had negative X-rays but still went on the DL a week later.

He was hitting .238 with 22 homers, 51 RBI, 37 runs and a .500 slugging percentage at the time of the injury.

“I feel great,” Davidson said. “During the whole DL stint, I was able to work out and take ground balls and everything. It’s just kind of more getting into the game, getting into the timing of the game.”

On the farm

Zack Collins went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, RBI and run scored in the second game of a doubleheader for Class AA Birmingham on Friday.

Collins, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has posted a .374 on-base percentage in 108 combined games between Class A Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

Luis Robert, the No. 4 prospect in the system, went 2-for-5 with a homer and career-high four RBI Friday in the Dominican Summer League. He’s 4-for-9 with six RBI and two runs in his last two games.

