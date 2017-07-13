White Sox right-hander Nate Jones has season-ending surgery
White Sox right-hander Nate Jones, who has been limited to 11 games with elbow problems this season, had season-ending surgery Tuesday.
Jones, 31, owns a 20-10 record with a 3.12 ERA in six seasons. After appearing in 65 games as a rookie in 2012 and 70 in 2013, Jones has been limited to two, 19, 71 and 11 appearances in the last four seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and had minor back surgery in 2014.
Jones underwent a nerve decompression of the ulnar nerve from previous surgery to remove scar tissue that had accumulated, a Sox spokesperson said.
“From a long-term prognosis standpoint, yes he is unfortunately out for the year,” general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday. “However, he’s expected to make a full recovery and be completely without limits next year in Spring Training. We all know how hard of a worker Nate is and we saw how successful he came back from the original surgery. We’re optimistic that he will follow the same path this time around and be a solid contributor in 2018.”