White Sox right-hander Nate Jones has season-ending surgery

White Sox right-hander Nate Jones, who has been limited to 11 games with elbow problems this season, had season-ending surgery Tuesday.

Jones, 31, owns a 20-10 record with a 3.12 ERA in six seasons. After appearing in 65 games as a rookie in 2012 and 70 in 2013, Jones has been limited to two, 19, 71 and 11 appearances in the last four seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and had minor back surgery in 2014.

Jones underwent a nerve decompression of the ulnar nerve from previous surgery to remove scar tissue that had accumulated, a Sox spokesperson said.