White Sox, Rodon go for improbable sweep vs. Astros

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has enough talent that Don Cooper dropped a big three of pitching names discussing Rodon’s talent, upside and struggles.

“Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, they didn’t grab it the first time around,’’ the Sox pitching coach said. “Carlos Rodon, he’s continuing to figure it out. He has a chance to be an elite pitcher, that’s his top goal. And that’s our goal. But we’re trying to follow the plan to get to that goal.’’

Coming off his two best starts, Rodon will go for a third in a row in hopes of carrying the American League worst 43-68 White Sox to an improbable three-game sweep of the AL best 71-42 Astros Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be the eighth start of the season for the 24-year-old left-hander, who didn’t make his first until June 28 because of upper biceps soreness.

“When you start the season in July, you’re behind everyone else,’’ Cooper said. “He had to get healthy and he had to build up strength. Last year he was starting to figure some things out [3.10 ERA, 70 strikeouts, 20 walks in August and September] and what we missed in spring training was all his sidelines and [all but one of his] games. That’s improvement time.

Carlos Rodon delivers against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 28. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“If you’ll remember, all of his [minor league rehab] starts were not good. Over the last two, three sidelines, two, three games, he’s starting to figure it out.’’

Rodon has 31 strikeouts in his last three starts, the worst of them an electric yet maddening 11-strikeout outing against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in which he lasted only four innings and the best one Friday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in which he fanned 11 and walked none. He took a 1-4 record and 4.66 ERA into Thursday’s game with career numbers of 19-20 and 3.99.

Right-hander Brad Peacock (10-1, 3.20) pitches for the Astros.

Cooper sees Rodon’s fastball, slider, changeup mix and sees a high ceiling. But …

“He’s not an established big leaguer,’’ Cooper said. “He’s trying to climb to that. We had Chris Sale and Jose Quintana as top lefties in baseball [the last two seasons] with Rodon with a bullet next to his name climbing up there. And he’s continuing his climb, but his climb was interrupted by three months of inactivity.’’

Cooper and bullpen coach Curt Hasler broke down video of Rodon and found a common glitch on pitches when Rodon missed the target. Correcting a minor mechanical issue, staying focused on his keys and emphasizing first-pitch strikes are Rodon’s order of the day.

Rodon was in the video room, too.

“He saw it, he’s locked in on it and he has to stay on it,’’ Cooper said.

“There is no doubt in my mind about this. I know the things we’re working on, we’re on the right path.’’

Here is the Sox lineup for tonight (7:10, CSN, 890-AM):

L. Garcia LF, Moncada 2B, Abreu 1B, A Garcia RF, Delmonico DH, Sanchez 3B, Anderson SS, Narvaez C, Engel CF, Rodon P.