White Sox rookie Delmonico’s stays hot with two home runs

ARLINGTON, Texas – Nicky Delmonico’s remarkable burst onto the major league scene continued with a two-homer night in the White Sox’ 4-3 victory over the Rangers Friday night. Both homers gave the Sox a lead and the second was an inside-the-park shot in the eighth inning which broke a 3-3 tie.

The left-handed hitting Delmonico, the designated hitter and cleanup man Friday, has four homers in his last 11 plate appearances, is batting .382. He has been on base in 14 of his 15 games since getting called up.

“I feel like I’m good with my approach right now,’’ Delmonico, the first Sox rookie since Joe Borchard in 2002 to hit an inside the park homer. “I’m getting good pitches to hit and barreling up everything I can. Trying to ride it out as long as I can.’’

Veteran right-hander James Shields, who pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, said Delmonico simply looks like a kid having fun.

Nicky Delmonico (30) slides safely into home plate after hitting an inside-the-park home run as Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chorines (61) waits on the throw and home plate umpire Will Little watches in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP)

“He’s playing really loose,’’ Shields said, “and you don’t see that very often in young kids that come up, and make an impact the way he is.’’

Gregory Infante earned the win in relief and Juan Minaya got his first career save, the first teammates to get their first win and save in the same game since Blake Treinen (win) and Ross Detwiler for the Nationals in 2014.