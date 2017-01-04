White Sox roster set for Opening Day

The White Sox Opening Day roster came into focus a few days ago and was set with no surprises Saturday while they were playing an exhibition game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Pitchers – Jose Quintana, James Shields, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dylan Covey, David Robertson, Nate Jones, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam, Dan Jennings, Anthony Swarzak, Michael Ynoa.

Outfielders – Melky Cabrera, Avisail Garcia, Jacob May, Cody Asche.

Cody Asche batted .289 with four homers this spring. (Getty Images)

Infielders – Todd Frazier, Tim Anderson, Tyler Saladino, Yolmer Sanchez, Matt Davidson, Jose Abreu, Leury Garcia. Catchers – Omar Narvaez, Geovany Soto.

Looks like we made it

Soto, Asche and Swarzak were non-roster invitees to spring training. The left-handed hitting Asche and right-handed hitting Davidson will be used at designated hitter but it’s not a two-man platoon. Manager Rick Renteria plans to fill the DH slot with numerous options including Abreu, Cabrera and Frazier to help keep them fresh.

Once considered a top Phillies prospect, Asche, 26, could be the Opening Day DH against right-hander Justin Verlander. He owns a .240/.295/.385 batting line with 31 homers over career 1,287 plate appearances.

Asche batted .289 with four homers, nine RBI and 10 walks in spring training.

“He’s a professional hitter,’’ Renteria told reporters Saturday. “He has some experience, and he gave us some really good at-bats in the spring.’’

Asche can play both the outfield and third base but his defense has been so-so at best. Davidson, a third baseman, can also play first.

Leury Garcia can play three infield positions and will be May’s backup in center field. Sanchez can play three infield positions, giving the bench some flexible pieces. Both are switch-hitters.

Rodon on disabled list

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (left upper biceps bursitis) will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, as expected. Rodon was shelved March 24 after making one Cactus League start.

“He feels pretty good right now, actually,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said on 890-AM’s “White Sox Weekly” show Saturday. “The pain has subsided.’’

Rodon is on a throwing program, staying at the Sox training complex in Glendale, Ariz. He’ll be re-evaluated around April 10.

“Assuming he continues to feel good and progress, then we’ll work on ramping him back up into extended games and a rehab assignment before he returns,’’ Hahn said.

Sharp tuneups for Holland, Gonzalez

Left-hander Derek Holland started and struck out four Brewers over two innings, allowing two hits, and Miguel Gonzalez pitched two perfect innings with one strikeout in strong final tuneups for the No. 3 and 4 starters in the rotation.

Here are the probable starters for the season-opening series against the Tigers: Monday, Justin Verlander vs. Jose Quintana; Wednesday, Jordan Zimmermann vs. James Shields; Thursday, Daniel Norris vs. Holland.

Gonzalez will face the Twins Friday, and the Sox could go back to Quintana on four days rest Saturday.

This and that

Melky Cabrera hit his second homer of the spring and Jose Abreu his fourth to account for two Sox runs. Abreu played the entire game.

*The Sox committed three errors, including one by center fielder Luis Basabe on fly ball in short left-center. Basabe, one of the prospects acquired from the Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade, and left fielder Nicky Delmonico converged on the ball at the same time.

*The Sox will work out Sunday at 10 a.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.