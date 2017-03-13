White Sox score 14 in ninth against Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Until the ninth inning Sunday night, the White Sox did a lot of nothing in their Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Davidson had struck out four times, and Yoan Moncada, batting behind him, did the same. The Sox trailed 3-1 going into their last at-bat.

And then came 14. As in runs, by a lineup comprised mostly of prospects, some from their minor-league camp. The Sox batted around twice, sending 18 batters to the plate. The Dodgers, not giving in, scored a pair in the bottom of the ninth before settling for a 15-5 loss.

The big blow was a three-run homer by Jason Bourgeois, who entered in the seventh and finished with five RBI.