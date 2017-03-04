White Sox season opener rained out

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 03: Fans tailgate in the rain before the opening day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The White Sox’ season-opening game against the Tigers on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed because of rain.

The game, which was scheduled for 3:10 p.m. with Jose Quintana opposing the Tigers’ Justin Verlander, will be rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Sox announced parking will be free for fans.

All tickets for the game, used or unused, are good for admission Tuesday. Tuesday was an open date on the Sox schedule.

Both teams went through opening ceremonies, with Sox players entering the field in convertibles and introduced individually. Tigers players were also introduced, and former Sox Scott Podsednik threw out the first pitch.

The grounds crew pulled the tarp back to expose the foul lines for player intros, and then beyond the pitcher’s mound for Podsednik before covering the field again.