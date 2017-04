White Sox season opener will be delayed by rain

The White Sox game against the Tigers on Monday will not start on time because of rain, the Sox announced 45 minutes before the scheduled start of it season opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game was scheduled for 3:10 p.m. with Jose Quintana opposing the Tigers’ Justin Verlander.

It has been raining around the park since around noon.

Pregame ceremonies have been cancelled, the team announced.