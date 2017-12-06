White Sox select Jake Burger with 11th pick in major league draft

The White Sox selected Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger with the 11th pick in the amateur draft Monday night.

Burger was considered one of the top hitters in the draft, with plus power to all fields.

A junior from Chesterfield, Mo., the 6-2, 220-pound Burger hit 22 home runs and was named the 2017 MVC Player of the Year. He scored 69 runs, slugged .663 and drove in 65 runs.

Burger was a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award and ranked second among active Division I hitters with 47 career home runs.

Jake Burger.

Draft experts are high on Burger’s ability to hit with power, but are not sure whether he will project defensively as a major league third baseman. White Sox scouting director Nick Hostetler said Burger will play third base, however.

Hostetler said Burger could start his pro career at Class A Kanapolis, although that is to be determined, he said. Great Falls is also a possibility, he said.

“Big-time leadership and a fun loving kid,” Hostetler said. “We’re ecstatic to have him.”

Here is a scouting report on Burger from MLB.com:

“Though he went homerless with the U.S. college national team during the summer, scouts still recognize Burger as one of the top power sources available in a draft class short on college hitters. He generates his pop more with strength than bat speed, and there are some worries about an arm bar in his right-handed swing. He controls the strike zone well and makes reliable contact for a slugger, so he should hit for some average as well.

“While Burger isn’t the most graceful player, one scout compared him to Hunter Pence for his ability to get the job done in less than pretty fashion. Despite his large frame, he has average speed out of the batter’s box and decent range at third base. With his solid arm, reliable hands and admirable work ethic, he should be able to stay at the hot corner”