White Sox set rotation for Mariners — Jose Quintana slated for Sunday

The White Sox announced their probable starting pitchers for the weekend series against the Mariners which opens the second half at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The trio of pitchers includes left-hander Jose Quintana, the subject of trade rumors since last winter, rumors which are ramping up in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Quintana is slated to start the series finale Sunday afternoon, with right-hander James Shields pitching Friday and lefty Derek Holland going Saturday.

The Sox will be coming off a four-day rest after going 38-49, the worst record in the American League before the All-Star break.

Quintana, with a consistent career record, and improving 2017 season after a poor start and team-friendly contract, is one of the top two starting pitchers on the market along with A’s right-hander Sonny Gray. The Sox are believed to be seeking two top prospects in a package not unlike what they received for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in December.

Jose Quintana throws in the sixth inning against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday in Denver, Colorado. (Getty Images)

“And although the asking price is still high, they aren’t expecting the same return as Sale anymore,” an American League source said Wednesday. “But there aren’t many quality starting pitchers and none with such a favorable long-term contract [with team options through 2020] than Quintana. Small adjustment by the Sox and I say he is gone. It seems like this whole thing is shifting more toward a fairness category for both sides.”

Quintana’s value seems to be near, if not at, where it was going into the season even though the 28-year-old Colombian has pitched to a 4.49 ERA after posting ERAs of 3.76, 3.51, 3.32, 3.36 and 3.20 in his first five seasons, all with the Sox. In seven starts since May, Quintana owns a 2.70 ERA, and if his last two starts of May against the Red Sox and Diamondbacks in which he gave up seven and eight runs are thrown out, his ERA would be 3.42.

Quintana, one of the most respected and popular teammates in the Sox clubhouse, has been asked about trade chatter since the first day of spring training, and has tried to shrug it off.

“I don’t think about that right now,” Quintana said after his last start Saturday in Colorado, in which he struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. “I’m focusing on doing my job. The first half has ended for me now and I’m focused on the second half.

“I’ll try to do a better job and recover my body. I know that the trades are around me but that’s part of the game. I don’t have control in that. I just have control on throwing the ball well.”

Quintana said he would prefer to stay with the Sox.

“Absolutely. I want to stay here,” he said. “But they know what’s the best for us, so I just try to do my job and that’s it.”

The Sox also said right-hander Miguel Gonzalez’ rehabilitation assignment transfer to AA Birmingham. Gonzalez made one start for Class AAA Charlotte July 6, allowing three runs over 4 2/3 innings. Gonzalez went on the disabled list June 18 with A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder.