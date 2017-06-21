White Sox announce signing of first-round pick Jake Burger

MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox announced the signing of their first-round draft pick, third baseman Jake Burger, on Tuesday. Burger, selected No. 11 overall out of Missouri State, signed a minor-league deal with a $3.7-million signing bonus.

“We are pleased to add Jake’s right-handed power bat to the organization,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.“He has a great mix of power and discipline at the plate, and he is a high-character guy who will fit nicely into the organization going forward.”

Burger was named First Team All-America by Baseball America and the Joe Carter Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. He was a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award.

“Playing professional baseball for the team I grew up rooting for is truly a dream come true,” Burger said. “I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their constant and strong support and guidance throughout my life, and helping me reach this point of my career. I am extremely fortunate to wear the White Sox uniform and excited to begin the next phase of my baseball career.”

The Sox save some money with the signing. The slot value for that pick was $4,199,200.

The Sox have also signed third-round center fielder Luis Gonzalez, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis; and fifth-round right-hander Tyler Johnson of South Carolina. Second-rounder Gavin Sheets of Wake Forest, a slugging first baseman, is unsigned. Fourth-round right-hander Lincoln Henzman of Louisville is playing in the College World Series and can’t sign yet.