White Sox sign Mike Pelfrey to minor-league deal
The White Sox agreed to a minor league deal with 33-year-old right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who will report to AAA Charlotte.
Pelfrey was released by the Tigers, who signed him to a two-year, $16 million before the 2016 season, last week. He pitched to a 5.07 ERA in 2016.
The Tigers will be on the hook for all of Pelfrey’s salary in 2017, minus the pro-rated portion of the league minimum for time he spends with the Sox.
With Carlos Rodon sidelined with biceps bursitis, Pelfrey could add some protection to the back of a rotation that is thin with Rule 5 right-hander Dylan Covey currently manning the fifth spot behind Jose Quintana, James Shields, Derek Holland Miguel Gonzalez.
Pelfrey owns a 65-91 record with a 4.57 ERA over an 11-year career with the Mets, Twins and Tigers.
The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.