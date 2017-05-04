White Sox sign Mike Pelfrey to minor-league deal

The White Sox agreed to a minor league deal with 33-year-old right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who will report to AAA Charlotte.

Pelfrey was released by the Tigers, who signed him to a two-year, $16 million before the 2016 season, last week. He pitched to a 5.07 ERA in 2016.

The Tigers will be on the hook for all of Pelfrey’s salary in 2017, minus the pro-rated portion of the league minimum for time he spends with the Sox.

With Carlos Rodon sidelined with biceps bursitis, Pelfrey could add some protection to the back of a rotation that is thin with Rule 5 right-hander Dylan Covey currently manning the fifth spot behind Jose Quintana, James Shields, Derek Holland Miguel Gonzalez.

Mike Pelfrey pitches for the Tigers against the Astros last July 31. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Pelfrey owns a 65-91 record with a 4.57 ERA over an 11-year career with the Mets, Twins and Tigers.

The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.