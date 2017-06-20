White Sox slug three homers but fall to Twins 9-7

MINNEAPOLIS — The long ball is a thing in baseball again in 2017, and if you happen to dig it but tuned in late to the White Sox’ 9-7 loss to the Twins Tuesday at Target Field, you missed a lot of length.

Miguel Sano hit one home run 425 feet to center in the first inning and Kennys Vargas rocketed a mammoth 475-foot blast to left center in the third against Sox left-hander Derek Holland.

It was the 17th homer of the season for Sano and seventh for Vargas.

For the Sox, Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson homered in the third against Ervin Santana, the fifth time the Sox have produced back-to-back jacks. Garcia lifted a 410-foot shot to center and Davidson countered with a 412-footer.

Derek Holland stands on the mound as the Twins' Kennys Vargas runs the bases on a three-run home run durimg the third inning Tuesday in Minneapolis. (AP)

By the time the third inning was over, the Sox had scored four runs and the Twins five in an inning featuring the third-longest in Target Field history.

In the sixth, Jose Abreu made some White Sox history when he connected on his 12th homer, an opposite field poke against Alan Busenitz.

Remarkably, all of Abreu’s homers are on the road. According to STATS LLC he is first Sox to hit his first 12 homers of season on road, a distinction he had shared with Tom Paciorek (11 in 1982).

What’s more, Abreu’s homer gave him a single, two doubles and a long ball in his first four plate appearances, matching a career high with four hits. Abreu’s three RBI on those hits gave him 45 on the season, and his average climbed to .304.

The Sox out-homered the Twins 3-2 and out-hit them 16-12 but fell to 31-38 as the AL Central rival Twins improved to 35-33.

The Sox had ranked 13th in the AL with 76 homers going in, but they had played only 27 of their 69 games at their hitter-friendly home ball park, and overall they have hit 44 homers in the last 33 games. Additionally, their .290 batting average since May 16 was the tied with the Rockies for the best in baseball.

Leading the Sox in homers is Davidson, a rookie, whose homer against Santana was his team-high 16th. Davidson is second among AL rookies behind Aaron Judge in homers, and among all AL hitters, he ranked sixth with a 12.20 home run ration.

His homer Tuesday gave him six in his last eight games, a stretch that included a homer in every game of a four-game series against the Orioles last week. The only other Sox to turn such a trick? Paul Konerko against the Mariners in 2010.

Garcia’s homer was his 11th. Last year at this time he had five, and he finished with 12. His career high is 13.

All that offense was entertaining, but not for Holland, whose ERA climbed from 3.79 to 4.48 with seven runs on nine hits allowed over 2 2/3 innings.