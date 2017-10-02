White Sox spring training preview

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., assembling a group which includes the most closely watched trade prospect in baseball, left-hander Jose Quintana.

Steady, focused and resolute, Quintana calmly answered questions about his precarious standing as the Sox’ most valuable trade chip during SoxFest, saying he not only hopes to remain on the South Side but that he expects to be there, as well.

It seems more a matter of when, not if, Quintana is politely shown the door.

While deals are indeed made during spring training, the big ones involving players of Quintana’s ilk are not commonplace. If he stays, look for Quintana to start on Opening Day April 3 against the Tigers and then go through the trade rumor mill again as the non-waiver Aug. 1 deadline approaches. Barring injury or first-time sag in performance, the 2016 All-Star figures to bring the return general manager Rick Hahn is fixed on securing.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training Tuesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)

Hahn’s objective? Get a similar package of prospects to what Chris Sale and Adam Eaton yielded to check off the goal of converting trades of the Sox’ top three players according to WAR (wins above replacement) as the first phase of the Sox rebuilding plan.

Whether the trade noise affects Quintana during the spring and/or during the first few months of the season bears watching. When he was hours away from signing a five-year, $26.5 million extension in the spring of 2014 (which includes club options in 2019 and 2020), Quintana had the roughest outing of his life, failing to retire all nine batters he faced in the first inning of a Cactus League outing against the Athletics. Then 25, Quintana would admit to a rare case of the nerves. Hahn would say “it played very much on his mind during spring training.”

Aside from that hiccup, however, Quintana has been unaffected by everything else, most notably a slew of no-decisions and losses due to poor run support.

When the time comes, Quintana will be missed. In the meantime, with Sale gone, he’ll be the leader and ace of the pitching staff starting Tuesday. Barring a trade, that is.

What’s new?

Besides a new plan, new manager (Rick Renteria) and new ballpark name (Guaranteed Rate Field), these staffers have new positions: Joe McEwing, bench coach; Nick Capra, third base coach; Curt Hasler, bullpen coach. Former Sox infielder Chris Getz, hired out of the Royals organization, takes Capra’s place as director of player development.

He gone

Sale, Eaton, Justin Morneau, J.B. Shuck, Alex Avila, Dioner Navarro, Matt Albers.

They’re here

New guys on 40-man roster: Left-handers Derek Holland, Giovanni Soto; right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Covey, Brad Goldberg, Reynaldo Lopez; second baseman Yoan Moncada; outfielders Willy Garcia, Rymer Liriano. Holland, signed for one year and $6 million, will offset a good portion of the innings left by Sale.

They’re invited

Free agents signed minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training: Catchers Geovany Soto and Roberto Pena, outfielder Peter Bourjos, infielders Cody Asche and Everth Cabrera, left-handers Cory Luebke and David Holmberg, and right-handers Anthony Swarzak and Blake Smith. Soto, if healthy, figures to share catching duties with Omar Narvaez. Bourjos also stands a very good chance of making the Opening Day roster.

Peter Bourjos. (Getty Images)

They are, too

Also invited to big-league camp, from within Sox farm system: Right-handers Zack Burdi, Michael Kopech and Spencer Adams; left-handers Jace Fry, Matt Purke, Brian Clark and Aaron Bummer; catcher Zack Collins, outfielder Courtney Hawkins; and infielders Danny Hayes and Nicky Delmonico.

Top ten list

With two December deals, the Sox completely remodeled their farm system. The Sale and Eaton trades alone converted the Sox top-prospect list into something worth posting and will make minor-league camp more interesting this year. Here is the top 10, according to MLB.com (with rankings in baseball’s top 100 in parenthesis). Baseball America lists the same 10 but in a different order.

*IF Yoan Moncada (No. 2) **RHP Lucas Giolito (No. 12) *RHP Michael Kopech (No. 16) **RHP Reynaldo Lopez (No. 46) RHP Carson Fulmer (No. 71) C Zack Collins (No. 81) RHP Spencer Adams RHP Zack Burdi *CF Luis Alexander Basabe **RHP Dane Dunning

*Acquired in Sale trade.

**Acquired in Eaton trade.

We have a date

Tuesday: Pitchers and catchers first day of spring training

Saturday: First full squad workout

Feb. 25: Cactus League opener vs. Dodgers

April 3: Season opener vs. Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field

April 11: First road game at Cleveland Indians

July 24-27: Cubs, at Wrigley Field 24-25; at GRF 26-27

By the numbers

76-86

Won-lost record projected by Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA system. This isn’t all that bad considering the Sox haven’t had a winning record since 2012 and are rebuilding now, but it should have an asterisk, with a potentially fluid roster in flux, especially near the trade deadline. Barring an unexpected flirtation with being in contention, closer David Robertson, third baseman Todd Frazier, left fielder Melky Cabrera, starting pitchers Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland – to name a handful – could be gone by the trade deadline.

9

Number of seasons Sox have trained in Glendale, Ariz. (including 2017) as well as the number of consecutive years they’ve missed the postseason. Only the Mariners (15 years), Marlins (13) and Padres (10) have longer droughts.

7

Shortstop Tim Anderson’s new jersey number (it was 12). Other switches: Tyler Saladino, 20 (was 18); Matt Davidson, 24 (was 22), Charlie Tilson, 22 (was 24).